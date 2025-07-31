Shubman Gill is having a dream run with the bat in the ongoing Anderson Tendulkar Trophy in England. In his first Test series as captain, Gill scripted history as he surpassed legendary Sunil Gavaskar's 732-run mark with the most runs in a single Test series as an Indian captain. Sunil Gavaskar scored 732 runs during the 1979 series against the West Indies. Sitting third on the elite list is Virat Kohli, who smashed 655 runs during the England tour in 2017. Gill also became the third Indian cricketer after Gavaskar and Yashasvi Jaiswal to hit 700 or more runs in a Test series. Former opener Gavaskar achieved this feat twice in his legendary career. Most Runs in a Test Series for India: From Sunil Gavaskar to Shubman Gill, Check Full List of Indian Batters.

Shubman Gill Scripts History

Most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series 733* - Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2025 732 - Gavaskar vs WI, 1978/79 655 - Kohli vs ENG, 2016/17 610 - Kohli vs SL, 2017/18 593 - Kohli vs ENG, 2018 pic.twitter.com/BTi1SJsTAW — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 31, 2025

