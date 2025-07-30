Indian cricket has witnessed several legendary batters who have left their legacy behind on the international stage. Test cricket is widely regarded as the purest and toughest format of the game. The game has seen many intense battles with the bat and ball, with several Indian batters showcasing their skills and potential against the world-class bowling attack. However, some individuals took their game with the bat to the next level and etched their names in Indian cricket history books by smashing the most runs in a single Test series. These great batters have not only stood tall against the tough bowling attacks but have also become the flag-bearers of Indian cricket on the international stage in the longest format. Most Runs in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Longest Format of Game.

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in Test cricket. Shockingly, Tendulkar has never crossed the 500-run mark in a single Test series. The great batter amassed 493 runs against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2007/08. On that note, take a look at the top five Indian batters with the most runs in a single Test series.

Most Runs in a Test Series for India

Name Matches Runs Highest Score Average Fifty Century Opponent Year Sunil Gavaskar 4 774 220 154.80 3 4 West Indies 1970/71 Sunil Gavaskar 6 732 205 91.50 1 4 West Indies 1978/79 Shubman Gill 4 722 264 90.25 - 4 England 2025 Yashasvi Jaiswal 5 712 214* 89.00 3 2 England 2023/24 Virat Kohli 4 692 169 86.50 1 4 Australia 2014/15

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is the only Indian batter to amass over 700 runs in a test series twice in his cricketing career. The great batter is also the first Indian batter to smash 700 or more runs in a test series. Gavaskar also holds the record for most runs in a Test series. During India's tour of the West Indies in 1970-71, the right-handed batter amassed 774 runs in four matches with a staggering average of 154.80, including three half-centuries and four centuries.

During a six-match Test series against the West Indies in 1978-79, Gavaskar slammed a total of 732 runs - the second most by an Indian in a Test series. The former averaged 91.50 in that series. The legendary cricketer hammered four hundreds and one fifty with a best of 205. Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara, Wiaan Mulder To Wally Hammond, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

Shubman Gill made his Test captaincy debut during India's Tour of England in 2025. The right-handed batter had a sensational tour where he smashed four centuries and amassed 722 runs - the third most by an Indian. Yashasvi Jaiswal is ranked fourth place in the elite list. The Indian opener recorded 712 runs during a five-match Test series against the England cricket team at home. Jaiswal made three fifties and two centuries with a booming average of 89.00.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has a sensational Test record in Australia. Kohli has smashed over 1500 runs in the longest format against the Baggy Green. His best performance in Test cricket also came up against the Australian side in their backyard during a four-match Test series in 2014-15. The former batter ended the series with 692 runs at an average of 86.50. The right-handed batter hammered four centuries and one fifty. Kohli is ranked in the fifth position in the elite list of Indian batters with the most runs in a Test series.

