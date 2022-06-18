Hong Kong are ready to face Italy in the second match of CWC ODI Challenge League B. The clash will be played at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on 18th June and will start at 12:30 pm IST(Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately live telecast of this match will not be available in India but fans can watch online streaming of this fixture on FanCode app and ICC TV in select regions.

Watch LIVE - Hong Kong Cricket in Action this weekend. (Schedules are HKT) The Hong Kong Women’s Team is sponsored by @gencorpacific. The CHK Sunday Elite League is sponsored by @getinstarem Follow Cricket Hong Kong to know more about upcoming Live Broadcast Schedules. pic.twitter.com/3JhIklVZne — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)