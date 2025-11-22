Day 1 saw as many as 19 wickets fall as England managed to take a slender edge in the contest over Australia, and will look to take hold of the ongoing AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test, when Day 2 resumes on November 22 at 7:50 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Networks is the official broadcast partner of the Ashes 2025-26 in India. So, fans in India will be able to watch the AUS vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans in India will also have live streaming viewing options of the Ashes 2025-26. Fans will be able to watch the Australia vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 2 on the JioHotstar app and website, but might require a subscription. Mitchell Starc Claims 17th Five-Wicket Haul in Tests, Star Australia Pacer Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test (Watch Video).

AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 Test Live Streaming Details

𝟭𝟵 𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗢𝗡 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟭! 😯🤯 An explosive opening to #Ashes2025, with bowlers dominating and England fighting their way back into the match! 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Watch Day 2 👉 #AUSvENG | THE ASHES | SAT, 22nd NOV, 7.50 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/I0Z536NlQA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 21, 2025

