David Warner answered his critics in style with a sensational double hundred in his 100th Test as he put Australia in a commanding position against South Africa at the end of Day 2 of this Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The left-hander was retired hurt and so was Cameron Green, who took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of this match. The third day's play will start at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website. Anrich Nortje Finishes Water Bottle in Single Breath, Watch How Fans Cheered Him Throughout the Process.

AUS vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

𝑨 𝑩𝒐𝒙𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑫𝒂𝒚 𝑻𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒏 2 𝒇𝒊𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒆 𝑹𝒊𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒔 🇦🇺🇿🇦 ⚔️ Watch The Kangaroos take on the Proteas in the Second Test, starting tomorrow, 5 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/sbJUFPcM8Z — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 25, 2022

