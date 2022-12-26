After a chaotic first Test producing not the best of results for South Africa, they are all set to face Australia again in the 2nd Test at Melbourne in December 26, Boxing Day. The first day's action would begin at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the MCG in Melbourne. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the game on the SonyLIV app and website. Sony Sports network channels will telecast the game on TV. Scott Boland Retains Place As Australia Announce Playing XI for Boxing Day Test Against South Africa.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

𝑨 𝑩𝒐𝒙𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑫𝒂𝒚 𝑻𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒏 2 𝒇𝒊𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒆 𝑹𝒊𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒔 🇦🇺🇿🇦 ⚔️ Watch The Kangaroos take on the Proteas in the Second Test, starting tomorrow, 5 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/sbJUFPcM8Z — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 25, 2022

