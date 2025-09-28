With both teams looking to maintain their winning form heading into the marquee tournament, the Australia women national cricket team and the England women national team in lock horns in their second and final ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match on September 28. The AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match will be played at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru and start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. So, the Australia Women vs England Women match might have live telecast viewing options on the Star Sports TV channels; however, there is no official confirmation yet, since this is a warm-up match. Live streaming viewing options of the AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC WWC 2025 warm-up match might be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, but there is no official confirmation on this. Readers can find live score updates on the ICC website, Cricket Australia, and England Cricket social media handles and apps, respectively. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Captains Pose With Trophy Ahead of 13th Edition of Women's Cricket World Cup (See Pic)

AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Warm-Up Live Streaming Online

Did someone say Ashes rivalry? We'll be meeting a familiar foe in our World Cup warm-up match in Bengaluru today. ⁣ ⁣#CWC25 pic.twitter.com/GSCDBgjlhn — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) September 28, 2025

