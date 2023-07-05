Bangladesh lock horns with Afghanistan in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, July 5. The match is slated to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match would not be available in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can, however, watch live streaming of the FanCode app and website online. But for that, fans would need a pass. Afghanistan's Usman Ghani Takes Break from International Cricket After Alleging Corruption in Management.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI

🚨 TOSS NEWS 🚨 Afghanistan Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and decided that Afghanistan will bowl first in the first ODI against Bangladesh. 👍#AfghanAtalan | #BANvAFG2023 | #XBull pic.twitter.com/F2BAbAXqX6 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)