Looking to start the competition on a positive note, both the Bangladesh women national cricket team and the Pakistan women national cricket team will lock horns in match 3 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The R Premadasa Stadium will host the BAN-W vs PAK-W match, which will commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on October 2. Fans in India can find live telecast viewing options of the BAN-W vs PAK-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. While live streaming viewing options of BAN-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online will be provided on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Shillong Chamber Choir Pays Musical Tribute to Zubeen Garg in Guwahati (Watch Video).

BAN-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming

#Pakistan lock horns against #Bangladesh in their 1st clash of the #CWC25 🔥 Who will start their CWC 25 campaign with a victory? 🤔#CWC25 👉 #BANvPAK | THU, 2nd OCT, 2 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/qFEPWwsPNZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)