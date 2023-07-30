Central Zone would be going up against North East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Sunday, July 30. Both teams suffered defeats in their last matches and would be keen on bouncing back with good performances. This game is set to be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, with the BCCI media rights yet to be sold, there would be no official live telecast partner for this match. But fans can enjoy live streaming of this contest on the BCCI.Tv website and also on the BCCI app. Deodhar Trophy 2023: West Zone Win Thriller Over Central Zone by 1 Wicket.

Deodhar Trophy Live Streaming

Just 1️⃣ Day to go for the #DeodharTrophy to begin 🏆 Catch all the LIVE action on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI APP 📱 pic.twitter.com/RSfbNlZFnK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 23, 2023

