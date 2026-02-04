Mumbai, February 4: Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the launch of the Suzuki Access equipped with a single-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), making it one of the first mass-market 125 cc scooters in the country to offer this safety feature. The new variants are priced starting from INR 92,328 (ex-showroom, Delhi), providing an enhanced safety net for commuters navigating varied Indian road conditions.

The introduction of ABS on the brand's highest-selling model comes as part of a broader strategy to integrate advanced rider-assist technologies across its portfolio. While current regulations in India only mandate a Combined Braking System (CBS) for 125 cc two-wheelers, Suzuki’s decision to offer ABS as an option positions the Access as a premium safety-conscious choice in its segment. Norton Atlas GT Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing in India for 1st Time; Check Expected Launch Date, Price and Specifications.

Suzuki Access ABS Price and Variants

The new safety feature is available across two top-tier trims of the scooter. The Suzuki Access Ride Connect ABS Edition is priced at INR 92,328 (ex-showroom), while the more advanced Access Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition is available at INR 98,378 (ex-showroom). Both editions are offered in a variety of colour schemes, including Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Pearl Grace White, and Solid Ice Green.

The single-channel ABS is designed to prevent wheel lock-up during emergency or panic braking situations, particularly on slippery surfaces during the monsoon season. Although the company clarified that ABS is a rider-assist feature and not a substitute for safe riding, the addition significantly bolsters the scooter's appeal in the competitive 125 cc market.

Mechanical Specifications and Features

Despite the addition of the braking technology, the Suzuki Access remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to be powered by the 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that meets the latest OBD-2B requirements. The engine delivers a power output of 8.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm, maintaining the balance of performance and fuel efficiency that has made it a bestseller.

The scooter retains its familiar silhouette but benefits from minor cosmetic updates and convenience features introduced last year, such as increased boot space and the Ride Connect system. The Ride Connect variants allow users to sync their smartphones for turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and SMS notifications, aligning with the modern consumer's demand for connected mobility.

With this launch, the Suzuki Access has become the most affordable two-wheeler in India to offer ABS as an option, joining a very small group of 125 cc vehicles like the Hero Xtreme 125R that feature this technology. The move is seen as a proactive step by Suzuki to set a new safety benchmark before any potential changes in government mandates. KTM 390 Adventure R To Be Launched in India Soon; Check Price, Features and Specifications of Upcoming Off-Road Focused Motorcycle.

Industry analysts suggest that the inclusion of such features is part of a larger trend where manufacturers are leveraging technology to differentiate their products. As Suzuki continues its expansion, the brand is increasingly focusing on tech-integrated solutions, often described by industry insiders as part of a transition toward more sophisticated, data-driven, and AI-forward approaches in manufacturing and rider-assist development.

