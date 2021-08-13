For a place in the final of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021, Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons take on each other. Ruby Trichy Warriors have already made it to the finals. The CSG vs DD TNPL 2021 match is scheduled to begin from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) . The live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network. Fans can catch live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar app. You can also catch live score updates of the match from the official website.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)