England and Australia meet for the second Test of the Ashes series on Wednesday (June 28). The match is taking place at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London and it would start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of Ashes 2023 in India and the live telecast of this match would be on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Ashes 2023: Pacer Josh Tongue Replaces Injured Moeen Ali in England's Playing XI for 2nd Test vs Australia.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Top Teams 🤝 Top Venue 🤝 Top Encounter 🔥 Who will get the 𝐖 at the Lord's Cricket Ground❓🤩#SonySportsNetwork #ENGvAUS #TheAshes #RivalsForever pic.twitter.com/G4r7ktTPnP — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)