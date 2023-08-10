Stuart Broad, who recently retired from cricket, has announced his autobiography, which is set to be available on November 9. The former England fast bowler took to social media to make the announcement of the boo, titled, 'Stuart Broad The Autobiography'. He wrote, "It’s been one of the most fun & entertaining summers of my career. Despite finishing on a glorious high at The Oval in the Ashes it’s been 17 years of peaks & troughs, I’ve loved it. In the comments I’ll put the link for pre order!" ‘Welcome to This Side Broady’ Dinesh Karthik Poses With Stuart Broad As Retired England Pacer Joins Commentary Team for The Hundred 2023.

Stuart Broad Announces Autobiography

It’s been one of the most fun & entertaining summers of my career. Despite finishing on a glorious high at The Oval in the Ashes it’s been 17 years of peaks & troughs, I’ve loved it. In the comments I’ll put the link for pre order! 😀 pic.twitter.com/eAchHWHFkS — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 9, 2023

