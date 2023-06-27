London, Jun 27: Worcestershire fast bowler Josh Tongue was surprisingly recalled by England for the second Ashes test against Australia at Lord's after Moeen Ali injured his spinning finger. The only change by England after losing the first test at Edgbaston by two wickets has set up an all-seam attack in the second match starting on Wednesday. Tongue made his test debut this month against Ireland on a slow pitch at Lord's and took 5-66 in the second innings of a 10-wicket win. He's been chosen ahead of Mark Wood, England's fastest bowler who hasn't played a test since December, Chris Foakes and Matthew Potts. 'Been Dealing With It for Last Seven Days’ Australia's Skipper Alyssa Healy Discloses Playing With Finger Injury During Women’s Ashes 2023 One-Off Test.

Ali badly blistered his right index finger at Edgbaston because of a heavy workload after coming out of test retirement. Coach Brendon McCullum said he would play if fully fit and Ali appeared to prove it on Monday at training.

But England will use Joe Root's part-time off-breaks beside a seam attack of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Tongue.

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson. (AP)

