England and Australia would resume the action of the Ashes One-off Test on Day 5, Monday (June 26). The day's play would start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of Women’s Ashes 2023 in India and the live telecast of this match would be on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. 'Cleaned Up' Kate Cross Dismisses Phoebe Litchfield With A Big Inswinger During ENG-W vs AUS-W Women's Ashes 2023 One-Off Test Match (Watch Video).

ENG W vs AUS W Ashes One-off Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Down but not out 💪 After a not-so-ideal Day 4️⃣, the hosts will look to up their ante as they chase 2️⃣6️⃣8️⃣ to clinch #TheAshes 2023🏆 Pick your favourite 💬 #SonySportsNetwork #ENGvAUS #RivalsForever pic.twitter.com/spjXEPeY2Y — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 26, 2023

