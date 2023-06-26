Australia secured the upper hand even in the Women's Ashes as they put up and impressive performance to beat England and secure a massive 89-run victory. The first three days saw batters dominate with Australia scoring 473 and England replying with 463. Then the spinners came into play as Sophie Ecclestone took a fifer to wrap up the Aussies on 257, setting England a target of only 267 with enough time left to play. But Ashleigh Gardner starred with the ball and broke the back of the chase early, ending up with 8 wickets in the second innings and ensuring an Aussie victory.

Australia Beat England by 89 Runs in Women's Ashes 2023 One-Off Test

Australia's first Test win since 2015! And importantly, four points in the multi-format #Ashes series! — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)