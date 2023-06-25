England Women and Australia Women are taking on each other in an exciting and intense one-off Test in Women's Ashes 2023. In reply of Australia's first innings score of 473, England went to touching distance, scoring 163. Australia came out to bat again and their openers Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney came up with a solid 99-run partnership upfront. It was then Kate Cross came up with a stunning inswinger which from its original line made Litchfield shoulder arms but it jagged back in striking the stumps and dismissing her. Tammy Beaumont Becomes 8th Women Cricketer to Complete Test Double Hundred, Achieves Feat During ENG-W vs AUS-W Women's Ashes 2023 One-Off Test.

Kate Cross Dismisses Phoebe Litchfield

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)