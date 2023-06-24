Tammy Beaumont makes history for England Women's Cricket team as she becomes their first to score a double hundred in Women's cricket. She now has the highest individual score from an England Women player in the history of international cricket and becomes the 8th batter in history of Women's cricket to score a Test double century. After completing her maiden century in Day 2 of Women's Ashes one-off Test, She now completes her maiden double hundred on Day 3.

Tammy Beaumont Scores Double Century in Women's Ashes 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)