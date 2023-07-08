Australia will lock horns with England in the 3rd T2OI of the series on July 8, 2023, Saturday. The match would begin at 11:05 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and take place at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The England Women vs Australia Women Ashes 3rd T20I will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG-W vs AUS-W Ashes series in India. The ENG-W vs AUS-W Ashes 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd T20I live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website.

England Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

