One-time winners Gujarat Titans will lock horns with the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 on Wednesday, April 9. The GT vs RR IPL 2025 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the GT vs RR live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will need a subscription. GT vs RR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match 23.

GT vs RR IPL 2025 Live

Two in-form teams coming off back-to-back wins in #TATAIPL 2025 🔥 Will Gujarat dominate, or will Rajasthan improve their record against them? 🤔#IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvRR | WED, 9th APR | 6.30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/1k8Yb6JilL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 9, 2025

