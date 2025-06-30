After a win in the first youth ODI, India U-19 National Cricket Team will clash with the England U-19 National Cricket Team in the 2nd Youth ODI 2025 which will be played on Monday, June 30, at County Ground, Northampton. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 2nd youth ODI 2025 has a scheduled start time of 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of India U-19's tour of England 2025. The IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 2nd youth ODI 2025 live telecast viewing options will not be available on the TV channels due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans in India can watch viewing options of the India U-19 vs England U-19 1st ODI 2025 live streaming on the Steelback TV's official YouTube channel. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Blistering Knock Help India U19 Register Six-Wicket Win Over England in IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st Youth ODI 2025.

IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 2nd Youth ODI Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

