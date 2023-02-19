After two days of competitive cricket, Australia have found themselves ahead in the 2nd Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Australia will start day 3 with a second innings total of 61-1. Travis Head 39*(40) and Marnus Labuschagne 16*(19) are the two overnight batters for the Australian side. The game will restart at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Fans can enjoy the live telecast of the match at Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. ‘Chole Bhature Aagaye’ Virat Kohli’s Excited Reaction Upon Seeing the Food Arrive in Dressing Room is All of Us! (Watch Video).

The #MenInBlue recovered well yesterday, after a splendid bowling attack from the Kangaroos. Will #TeamIndia find quick success on day 3? Tune-in to the 2nd Mastercard #INDvAUS Test Today | 9:00 AM onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.#BelieveInBlue #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/oJUYx2grln — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2023

