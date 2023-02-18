Virat Kohli was having a good outing on the field until he was adjudged LBW through a controversial DRS decision during IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2. As a frustrated Virat Kohli sat with coach Rahul Dravid in the dressing room balcony analyzing what went wrong and having a back-and-forth conversation, he was notified by one of the support staff that the food is ready. Virat reacted excitingly as he was eager to have the food and asked the staff to keep the food in the dressing room as he finishes the meeting. The video went viral immediately as fans related to Virat's reaction on seeing the food.

Virat Kohli Excitedly Reacts to Food Arrival

That’s all of us when we see the food 😂 pic.twitter.com/eew13rYVlJ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 18, 2023

