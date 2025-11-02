With the series 0-1 in favour of the Australia national cricket team, the India national cricket team will look to clinch the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025, and draw the five-match series level at 1-1. The India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, and commence at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs AUS five-match T20I series, and fans can find telecast viewing options of India Cricket Team vs Australia Cricket Team 3rd T20I on its TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the IND vs AUS T20I Series 2025 live on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Is India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025 Live Streaming

1-1 in sight for Team India! 👀 Went down fighting in Melbourne, will SKYBALL bounce back in style? 🔥#AUSvIND 3rd T20I 👉🏻 SUN, 2nd NOV, 12:30 PM on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/mKlON2dzLu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 1, 2025

