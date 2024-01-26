How to Watch IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Live Streaming Online? Get Telecast Details of India vs England Cricket Match With Timing in IST

India had the upper hand in this Test match after a dominant performance on Day 1. England would look to bounce back on Day 2 of this contest. Read below to get live telecast and streaming details of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Day 2.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 26, 2024 09:12 AM IST
    India and England are set to resume action on Day 2 of this first Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on January 26. Day 2 of the India vs England 1st Test will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom is the official broadcast partner of the India vs England Test series and the live telecast of Day 2 will take place on the Sports 18 1/HD TV channels and Colors Cineplex TV channels. Fans who wish to watch India vs England free live streaming online, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of the IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 on DD Free Dish. England's Barmy Army X Handle Uses 'Rascals' Word For Indian Kids Cheering Team India In Test Series, Gets Blasted by Netizens!

    India vs England 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Live

