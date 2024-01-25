England's Barmy Army took to social media and on their specific X account formerly Twitter they used the "Rascal" word for the Indian kids who were cheering for team India in the five-match test series against England. Looking at the caption fans went on and gave them a proper shutdown and questioned them over the social media post. Scroll down to see what fans have to say. England Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes Accidentally Knocks Down All Three Stumps While Fielding During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Have a Look at the tweet by England's Barmy Army

Have a look at the Replies by Fans

Shame on you . You are abusing kids. https://t.co/MJjauIXscS — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) January 25, 2024

This was unnecessary

this was unnecessary. lmao they are kids, so chill. https://t.co/GzUyogxx3f — suhan (@FCsuhan2307) January 25, 2024

Frustration

F R U S T R A T I O N https://t.co/Fo8CCgPFIn pic.twitter.com/B6vUTFaJYP — Sharique (@Jerseyno93) January 25, 2024

Be in limit

Those are kids

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)