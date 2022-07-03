The action will resume once again in Birmingham on Day 3 after an eventful Day 2 at Edgbaston in the fifth Test match between India and England. After India were bowled out for 416 in the first innings, England were reduced to 84/5 at end of Day 2, with English captain Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow batting. The Day 3 of the game will resume at 3 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 3. Sony Sports Network will telecast the Ind vs Eng match live on television in India. The fans can also enjoy the game's online live streaming on SonyLIV app.

After 2️⃣ scintillating days of play, what does DAY 3️⃣ have in store for The Historic Test? 🧐 Watch the exciting #ENGvIND contest 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝟐 𝐏𝐌 𝐨𝐧𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 ⏳#SirfSonyPeDikhega #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/x79Lg3j2UN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 3, 2022

