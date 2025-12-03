In a bid to seal the three-match series, India will clash against South Africa in the IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 on December 3, having taken a 1-0 lead. The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI is being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, and it will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, and fans can find viewing options to watch the IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on its TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch IND vs SA live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. When is IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Live Streaming

1st ODI: Mission Completed 🇮🇳 2nd ODI: 2-0 Loading? Will Team India make it 2–0 and seal the series?#INDvSA 2nd ODI 👉 WED, 3rd DEC, 12:30 PM on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/UQQOpiWMbn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)