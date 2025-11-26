South Africa will take the remaining eight Indian wickets to win the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 against India and complete a series whitewash. The India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 is being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, and it will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 Test series and fans can watch the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 live telecast on its channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch IND vs SA live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Senuran Muthusamy Scores Maiden Century in Tests For Proteas, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 Free Live Streaming

India look to save the match, SA look to seal the series 👀 From India’s survival plan to the players who could step up for South Africa, @DaleSteyn62 breaks down the key areas of focus on Day 5! 💪#INDvSA | 2nd Test, Day 5 👉 WED, NOV 26, 8:30 AM pic.twitter.com/PoBXcSgrf0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 25, 2025

