India will look to reassert their dominance after West Indies put up a fightback as action gets underway on Day 4 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on Monday, October 13. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 is set to resume at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs WI 2025 Test series and fans can watch the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 live telecast on its channels. There are fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options and they can watch IND vs WI live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: John Campbell-Shai Hope Lead Commendable Fightback for West Indies Against India at Stumps After Follow-On on Day 3.

IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Live Streaming, Telecast Details

#KuldeepYadav’s brilliant 5-fer headlined Day 3 before #JohnCampbell & #ShaiHope stitched together a record partnership to keep the West Indies fight alive! 💪#INDvWI 👉 2nd Test, Day 4 | MON, 13th OCT | Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/6327abVNSv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)