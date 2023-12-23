IND W will take on AUS W in a one-off test match on day three at Wankhede Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Saturday, December 23. The IND W vs AUS W One-Off Test Day 3 starts at 9:30 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women one-off test on the Sports 18 network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app as well as on the FanCode app. IND-W vs AUS-W Only Test 2023: Smriti Mandhana Out for 74 As India Reach 193/3 at Lunch Against Fighting Australia on Day 2.

IND-W vs AUS-W One-Off Test 2023 Day 3 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

#TeamIndia wraps up day 2️⃣ on a high note 💪



Richa's fifty on debut & Deepti's brilliant batting put the hosts 157 runs ahead 🤌



Catch day 3️⃣ of the #INDvAUS test, LIVE tomorrow from 9:30 AM on #JioCinema & #Sports18.#IDFCFirstBankWomensTest pic.twitter.com/WvsrukuEcl— Sports18 (@Sports18) December 22, 2023

