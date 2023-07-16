India and Bangladesh women's teams lock horns in the 1st ODI of the three-match series, which will be played at the Shere-Bangla-Stadium in Mirpur on July 16. The match starts at 9 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately for fans, there would be no live telecast available for this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can surely watch live streaming of this game on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's official YouTube channel for free.

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming

India Women’s Tour of Bangladesh 2023 Bangladesh vs India | 1st ODI Match 🏏 | July 16, 2023 | Time: 09:30am Watch the Match Live on: https://t.co/LuCEbDdY9H#BCB | #Cricket | #BANWvINDW pic.twitter.com/Ak9XQMHIQl — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 15, 2023

