The India Women's National Cricket Team will be locking horns with the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in a one-off Test match which is all set to begin from Friday, June 28. The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans will be able to watch IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Day 1 on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels. Fans can also use the JioCinema app and website as the live streaming viewing option for IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Day 1. IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India Women vs South Africa Women’s Cricket Match in Chennai.

IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Day 1 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

