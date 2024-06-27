The India Women's National Cricket Team will return in action last they take on the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in a one-off Test. After whitewashing South Africa Women in a three-match ODI series India Women will go up against them in an only Test match. This will be India Women's first Test Match this year. On the other hand, it has been more than a year since the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team has played a Test Match. IND vs ENG: England Wary of Virat Kohli Threat Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final.

The India Women's side has made a couple of changes in their squad. South Africa Women's side has not made any changes. India Women on their home soil will have the significant advantage of the surface and will also receive some help from the home crowd. ‘No More Australian Cricket Team in This Competition’ Rohit Sharma Gives Hilarious Response When Asked About Takeaway From T20 World Cup 2024 Win Against Aussies (Watch Video).

The South Africa Women's team should try to play an aggressive form of cricket as they take on in form batting lineup of India Women. Both sides have played a lot of limited-overs cricket in the last few months and this One-Off Test can be a big change after those ODI, T20I series and also the domestic T20 leagues such as Women's Premier League (WPL).

IND-W vs SA-W Head-to-Head Record in Test Matches

This will be the first time both sides will be taking on one another in the Test format. South Africa Women will be looking forward to making a comeback after a whitewash in the ODI series. On the other hand, India Women will look to continue their winning run.

IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Key Players

Smriti Mandhana Laura Wolvaardt Harmanpreet Kaur Marizanne Kapp Pooja Vastrakar Ayabonga Khaka

IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Key Battles

The key battles in the IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 match will see India Women batsmen taking on the duo of Ayabonga Sobhana and Masabata Klass. Other than this battle, it will be interesting to see the battle between Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt.

IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The India Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team One-Off Test 2024 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from June 28, 2024. The IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 will begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Sports18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the India Women's cricket matches in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 1 HD/SD channels to catch the live telecast of the IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 on TV in India. JioCinema has online streaming rights for India Women's cricket matches in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 free live streaming in India.

IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Likely Playing XI

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Uma Chetri (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur Singh.

South Africa Women's National Cricket Team: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

