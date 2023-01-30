India Women will lock horns with West Indies in the final T20i of the round-robin stage of the Tri-Series in South Africa. The sixth T20I match of the Women's Tri-Series 2023 between India Women and West Indies Women will be played on January 30 (Monday) at the Buffalo Park in East London. The match will start at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for T20I Women's Tri-series 2023, and they will provide the Live Telecast of the 6th T20I between IN-W and WI-W in India. Fans can watch Live Streaming of the 6th T20I match between India Women and West Indies Women T20I Women's Tri-series 2023 on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. IND-W vs SA-W 5th T20I SA Tri-Series 2023: Match Called Off By Umpires Due to Rain Interruption.

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The #WomenInBlue are in ⚡thundering form and are all set to enter finals of the #WomensT20ITriSeries. 😎 Cheer away! 🥳📢#WIvIND | Tune-in 🏏 today, 6:30 PM, only on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.#BlueKnowsNoGender #HerStory pic.twitter.com/WtF3ObVYeg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 30, 2023

