The 5th T20I of the SA Tri-Series between India Women and South Africa Women saw no result as the match was abandoned due to rain by the umpires. India won the toss and opted to bat first. As the openers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues was looking for a steady start scoring 4 runs in first two overs, rain interrupted the play and it's relentless nature made sure the game does not continue. India will face West Indies in the next and last match of the Tri-Series. Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023: ICC Announces List of All-Female Match Officials for India vs England Final.

IND-W vs SA-W T20I Match Called Off Due to Rain Interruption

Tri-Series 2023. South Africa Women vs India Women - No Result https://t.co/JGlzkkyUBP #SAvIND — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 28, 2023

