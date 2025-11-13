The India A cricket team are hosting the South Africa A cricket team in a three-match unofficial ODI series. The India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial ODI of 2025 will be held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Khandheri, Rajkot, on November 13 and will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no India A vs South Africa A live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans might have an online viewing option to watch the India A vs South Africa A 1st unofficial ODI 2025 match. JioHotstar is the live streaming partner, and hence, the Indian audience might be able to watch the IND-A vs SA-A cricket match on their app and website. When is IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

IND-A vs SA-A 1s ODI Details

