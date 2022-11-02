India will take on Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, on Wednesday, November 2. The match would be played at the Adelaide Oval and it would begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This is a must win match for the men in blue inorder to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the contest on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

See India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details:

Team India is ready to roar against the Bangla 🐯🐯! BelieveInBlue & cheer for 🇮🇳 in #INDvBAN! 🥳 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 pic.twitter.com/hoRf9gXn54 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 2, 2022

