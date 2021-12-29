India and South Africa face off against each other on Day 4 of the 1st Test at Centurion. The match has a start time of 01:30 pm IST and will be telecasted on Star Sports Network with Disney+Hotstar providing the streaming.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)