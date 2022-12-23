The much-awaited Indian Premier League 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday, December 23. The event, which is set to be held in Kochi, will be starting at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will be providing live telecast of the event on TV sets. Fans can, however, watch live streaming of the event on JioCinema for free. Is IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

IPL 2023 Auction Live Telecast Details:

Superstar with bat and ball! 🌟 Which team do you think will go all out for Ben Stokes in the #TATAIPLAuction today? 🤔#AuctionStar | LIVE NOW on the Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/NXUazfnWvn — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 23, 2022

IPL 2023 Mini-Auction Live Streaming Details:

Get ready for a 💥 #TATAIPLAuction 😍 4️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ players set to go under the 🔨, which one do you think will set 🔥 at the auction? Catch the action on Dec 23, 1 pm onwards 👉 LIVE on #JioCinema 📲#TATAIPLonJioCinema #IPLAuction2023 #AuctionFever #CricketAuction | @IPL pic.twitter.com/00Pp2rpqcw — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 20, 2022

