The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction takes place in Kochi on December 23, today. Top international and domestic players will go under the hammer as franchises look to fine tune their squads for the upcoming season. The teams have only limited slots to fill, thus this will be a mini auction. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League 2023 auction or IPL 2023 mini auction but will the IPL 2023 auction be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Find out below. IPL 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Premier League Players Mini-Auction on Star Sports and JioCinema Online.

SunRisers Hyderabad come into the IPL 2023 auction with most number of funds available in their purse- 42.25 Crore INR, followed by Punjab Kings (32.20 Crore), Lucknow Super Giants (23.35 Crore), Mumbai Indians (20.55 Crore), Chennai Super Kings (20.45 Crore), Delhi Capitals (19.45 Crore), Gujarat Titans (19.25 Crore), Rajasthan Royals (13.20 Crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (8.75 Crore), and Kolkata Knight Rides (7.05 Crore).

Is IPL 2023 Mini Auction Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will not provide live telecast of the IPL 2023 Mini Auction. The bidding war of T20 league will not be available on DD Sports and DD National on DD Free Dish and DTT platforms. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast of IPL 2023 Auction. On DTT platforms, like DD Free Dish, Star Sports First will provide the live telecast of IPL 2023 auction. IPL 2023 Auction Team Purse Balance: Here’s How Much Money Each Team Can Spend During Indian Premier League Mini-Auction in Kochi.

IPL 2023 Mini Auction Free Live Streaming Online

JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IPL 2023 auction on its mobile app and website. Viacom18 holds the digital rights of IPL and thus will provide the streaming on JioCinema.

