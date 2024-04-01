Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2024 on April 1. The MI vs RR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The MI vs RR live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network channels. JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the viewing option of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match. ‘Sirf Rohit, Hardik Gaayab’, Street Vendors Outside Churchgate Station Reportedly Selling Only Rohit Sharma MI Jerseys, No Hardik Pandya Ones.

MI vs RR IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming and Viewing Option

The 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙖𝙣 is back at the 𝕎𝕒𝕟𝕜𝕙𝕖𝕕𝕖📍 to take on the 𝙍𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙡𝙨 💪 Watch them in action tonight with #IPLonJioCinema 👉 6:30 pm onwards 📲#TATAIPL #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/7PXbi4Q8pj — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 1, 2024

