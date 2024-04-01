Mumbai Indians played two away matches in the IPL 2024 so far and will host their first match of the season as they take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 1st. While fans are raring to cheer their side in huge numbers, wearing team jerseys to show their support, there is a shocking report by Amol Karhadkar - a reporter from ‘The Hindu’. As per the tweet posted by the reporter, street vendors in the Churchgate area, a location where Wankhede Stadium is situated, are selling only Rohit Sharma’s Jerseys over Hardik Pandya's. And if asked for Hardik Panya’s Jersey they reply ‘Sirf Rohit, Hardik Gaayab’ - meaning only Rohit, Hardik missing (translated by Google translate). While fans are still baffled by the MI captaincy decision, many of them are showing support for former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma Spotted Driving Range Rover, Car’s Number Remembers of Hitman’s 264-Run Knock vs Sri Lanka in 2014 (Watch Video).

Post Shared by Reporter Amol Karhadkar

Multiple street vendors outside Churchgate station are selling "only Rohit" MI jerseys. Asked four of them for Hardik's jersey and all of come up with the same reply: "Sirf Rohit, Hardik gaayab" #MIvRR #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/NdOTZy7shO — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) April 1, 2024

