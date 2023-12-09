In pursuit of the Abu Dhabi T10 2023 title, New York Strikers and Deccan Gladiators will face off against each other at the final. The match is set to be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, on Saturday, December 9. The game has a scheduled start time of 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be telecast live on Sports18 Network HD/SD channels and will be available on the TV channel of fans. The live streaming of the New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Qualifier 2 match will be available on the Sports18 Network OTT platform, JioCinema via the app and website. Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan Speaks 'WOW' English, AI Tool Powered Video Goes Viral.

New York Strikers vs Deccan Gladiators, Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)