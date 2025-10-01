Aiming some good preparations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 1st T20I 2025 will be played on Wednesday, October 1, at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 is set to start at 11:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will find viewing options for the NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. Sony Sports Network has the streaming rights to the New Zealand vs Australia 2025 ODI series. Fans in India can watch the NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. Rachin Ravindra Ruled Out of the NZ vs AUS T20I Series Due to Facial Injury; James Neesham Named As Replacement.

