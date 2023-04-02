New Zealand will play the first of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on Sunday, April 2. The Kiwis won the ODI series and the Test series while looking for a clean sweep at home by winning the T20I series. The first T20I will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland, starting at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch live telecast of this match in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch live streaming of this match on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It all starts tomorrow at Eden Park! Follow the KFC T20 Series LIVE in NZ with Spark Sport and rova. Tomorrow's match will also be LIVE on TVNZ 1. #NZvSL 📷 = Photosport pic.twitter.com/FrWxw2I2cR — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 1, 2023

