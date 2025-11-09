With the series tied at 1-1, the New Zealand national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in the NZ vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 on November 9, with both teams looking to take a crucial lead. The New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2025 will be played at Saxton Oval in Nelson, and will start at 5:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the NZ vs WI 2025. Fans in India will have a TV viewing option for the NZ vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to New Zealand vs West Indies 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of NZ vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass. NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2025: Mark Chapman Shines As New Zealand Level T20I Series Against West Indies 1–1.

NZ vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 Live Streaming

Action. Action. And more action. 🔥 Can the Caribbean flair silence the Kiwis at home? ⚔️ #SonySportsNetwork #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/BOtFg3JGIV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2025

