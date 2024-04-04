The New Zealand Women under the leadership of Amelia Kerr will be taking on Heather Knight-led England in the second ODI match of the three-match series. The visitors won the first ODI in Wellington by four wickets and will walk in Hamilton to win the series. Unfortunately, there is no viewing option available to watch the live broadcast of the match, however, the live streaming of the NZ-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The match will start from 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 4, 2024. Sunil Narine Wins Man of the Match Award in DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match

NZ-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI 2024 Live

First training in Kirikiriroa! Getting set for ODI 2 against @englandcricket tomorrow at @seddonpark. Follow play LIVE and free in NZ on TVNZ DUKE and @TVNZ+ 📺 or @SENZ_Radio 📻 LIVE scoring at https://t.co/DibXOCLmmf or the NZC app. 📷 = NZC pic.twitter.com/xZDmDoW6gq — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) April 3, 2024

