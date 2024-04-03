Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine was adjudged the Player of the Match for his attacking innings of 85 runs from 39 balls which included seven fours and seven sixes. The latter smashed the Delhi Capitals bowlers to all the parts of the ground and put up an aggressive batting display. 26 Runs in One Over! Sunil Narine Takes Ishant Sharma to the Cleaners During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Sunil Narine Wins Player of the Match Award

Excellence On Display 😎 Sunil Narine wins the Player of the Match award for his explosive innings 🏆 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/SUY68b95dG #TATAIPL | #DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/Xx0NncbcTg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2024

